Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / SC denies relief to Linde India, refuses to interfere with SAT's order

SC denies relief to Linde India, refuses to interfere with SAT's order

The apex court refused to interfere with the tribunal's order and stated that the valuation exercise could proceed

Linde India

During the arguments, the apex court noted that the tribunal had already addressed the confidentiality aspect | Photo: X@LindeIndia1

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday denied relief to Linde India, an industrial gases and engineering firm, in its plea against a valuation exercise being carried out as per a directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The company had earlier filed plea in the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), however, the tribunal had upheld the Sebi's decision 

Linde had filed a plea to SC challenging the SAT order. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In April, Sebi had directed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to appoint a valuer to carry out the valuation of the company's business. The market regulator's directions came during a probe into agreements and transactions by Linde India with its related parties, Praxair India and Linde South Asia Services.
 

In its order last week, the tribunal noted that there was no illegality in NSE appointing a valuer in pursuance of Sebi's order. It further instructed NSE and Sebi to maintain confidentiality regarding price-sensitive information revealed during the valuation exercise.

The apex court refused to interfere with the tribunal's order and stated that the valuation exercise could proceed.

More From This Section

amazon

Amazon announces commission hike for content creators ahead of festive sale

Hindustan Zinc

Govt held several roadshows for stake sale in Hindustan Zinc: Mines secy

medicine

AstraZeneca's experimental drug disappoints in breast cancer survival trial

Spicejet

Fueled by Rs 3,000 crore fundraise, SpiceJet to aim 100 aircrafts by 2026

Xiaomi

Xiaomi asks Centre to recall antitrust report on Walmart's Flipkart


In its plea to the Supreme Court, Linde India raised concerns about Sebi’s initial order, which directed the company to publish the valuation report on exchanges—a public platform—arguing that this could risk exposing price-sensitive information.

During the arguments, the apex court noted that the tribunal had already addressed the confidentiality aspect.

Linde India’s original plea seeking a stay on Sebi's entire order is scheduled to be heard by the tribunal on October 15. The company had filed a miscellaneous plea with SAT seeking immediate relief on the valuation exercise.

Sebi's probe followed complaints by shareholders that the company did not seek their approval before executing material related-party transactions.

In its order, Sebi noted that it may consider punitive measures once the ongoing investigation reaches its conclusion.

Shares of Linde were last trading over 5 per cent higher at Rs 8,602.



Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

State 'single litigant', should come with unified stand: Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

SC should take suo motu cognisance of Tirupati laddu adulteration row: VHP

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas against laws granting immunity to husbands in marital rape

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC to hear suo motu plea on October 1

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Watching, storing child pornography offence under Pocso Act: Supreme Court

Topics : SEBI Supreme Court Linde India Securities Appellate Tribunal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon