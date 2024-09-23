Bankruptcy court seeks SpiceJet's reply over unpaid operational dues

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, on Monday issued a notice to cash-strapped airline SpiceJet over operational debt of around Rs 1.18 crore.

The bench, comprising Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Dr Sanjeev Tanjan, was hearing a petition against SpiceJet under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016 allows operational creditors to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) by filing an application with the adjudicating authority (that is, the NCLT).

The operational creditor, M/s Techjockey Infotech Private Limited, filed the application seeking an insolvency resolution process against the airline for not paying dues for the software services availed by them.