close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hyundai Motor to introduce all-new sports utility vehicle in Indian market

The sports utility vehicle segment has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the domestic passenger vehicle segment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it will introduce an all-new sports utility vehicle in the country.

The company currently sells models like Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson in the sports utility segment in the domestic market.

"Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company, however, did not share any details about the engine, or size of the vehicle.

Built to bring out the explorer, this all-new SUV will evoke unfiltered experiences with advanced technology, superior safety and strong performance, the automaker said without divulging details.

The sports utility vehicle segment has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Also Read

Hyundai plans to launch Punch rival: Here is all you need to know

Hyundai Motor India launches Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse space

Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models

Chinese carmaker BYD drives into Indian e-SUV segment with Atto 3

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car at exhibition in New York

Apple's retail store to boost ecosystem experience for users: Experts

State-run QatarEnergy to acquire 25% stake in major gas project in Iraq

ESAF SFB to refile IPO prospectus with Sebi; eyes listing in H2 of FY24

FedEx combines air, ground, other operations by next year to slash costs

KKR & Co Inc closes its largest ever European buyout fund at $8 billion

Topics : Hyundai | Hyundai Motor India | Indian markets | SUV

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amul India's former MD Sodhi joins Reliance Retail's grocery division

Amul
1 min read

Walmart bets on supply-chain automation, dangles profit potential

Walmart
4 min read

Google-owned YouTube adds dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to channel pages

YouTube
2 min read

State-owned CIL aims to supply 610 MT coal to power plants in FY24

coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Morgan puts HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase Tower
2 min read
Premium

More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before pandemic

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
4 min read

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

RS Sodhi
2 min read
Premium

Mankind Pharma plans to brand medicines with API quality assurance

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
4 min read

Britannia Industries declares interim dividend of Rs 72 per share for FY23

Britannia Industries
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon