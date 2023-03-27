close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Avalon Technologies IPO opens next week: Check GMP, other details here

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP: According to market observers, the IPO is commanding a great market premium (GMP) of Rs 22 per share

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
IPO

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The applications for subscribing to the initial public offer (IPO) of Avalon Technologies will open on Monday, April 3. It will remain open for four days till Thursday, April 6. For anchor investors, the Alavon Technologies IPO opened on March 31.
Through the IPO, the company aims to raise Rs 865 crore. It will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 320 crore. The company aims to use the proceeds of the issue for funding working capital, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Avalon Technologies IPO: GMP, share price, and other details here
Avalon Technologies IPO GMP: According to market observers, the IPO is commanding a great market premium (GMP) of Rs 22 per share.

Avalon Technologies IPO subscription date: The subscription will open on April 3 and close on April 6.

Avalon Technologies IPO face value: The face value of each share has been set at Rs 2. 
How to apply for Avalon Technologies IPO online?

Also Read

Here's why analysts are positive on Keystone Realtors' Rs 635-crore IPO

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Tracxn Technologies IPO: High attrition, losses keep analysts apprehensive

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs


  1. Login to your account with your broker.
  2. Under the IPO tab, click on "current IPO". Now, select "Avalon Technologies".
  3. Enter the number of lots you want to bid for. Select the bid price.
  4. Now, type your UPI ID and hit the "Submit" button. Now, in the UPI ID, approve the transaction.
  5. The application money will be blocked until the IPO allotment date.

Topics : IPO | IPOs | initial public offering (IPO) | initial public offering IPO | initial public offerings | Markets | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon