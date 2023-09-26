close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.04%)
19667.10 -7.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5802.45 + 44.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40336.50 -69.20
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44640.15 -125.95
Heatmap

Axis Bank plans to extend its network in Gujarat by adding 28 more branches

Axis Bank plans to extend its branch network in the state by adding 28 more branches and 69 new ATMs this financial year, as it aims to enhance accessibility for the people of Gujarat

Axis Bank

Axis Bank | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank plans to extend its branch network in the state by adding 28 more branches and 69 new ATMs this financial year, as it aims to enhance accessibility for the people of Gujarat.
The lender opened its 5000th branch in Ahmedabad city on Tuesday, 29 years after it launched its first branch in the same city.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the new branch. Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhri and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
The bank has 389 branches in Gujarat, out of which 147 branches are in the metro, 60 in urban regions, 106 in semi-urban, 18 in rural and 58 in unbanked rural regions.
The Bank's very first branch was opened here in 1994, then known as UTI Bank. This first branch was inaugurated by former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, Axis Bank said in a statement.
"The bank plans to extend its branch network in the state by adding 28 more branches and 69 new ATMs in this fiscal year. This strategic expansion demonstrates Axis Bank's commitment to enhance accessibility and convenience for the people of Gujarat," it said.

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

PM Modi has done politics of development: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

MFSL up 12%; hits 52-wk high on Axis Bank buying balance stake in Max Life

Sonelal Patel birth anniversary: Shah, Yadav to attend separate events

Beauty care firm Pilgrim raises $20 mn in funding for business expansion

IndiGo should be compared with global carriers, not domestic: CEO Elbers

Y-Combinator-backed Mudrex becomes FIU-registered crypto platform

AI, Singapore Airlines to maintain minimum capacity on certain routes

Airbus names sales chief Scherer CEO of core planemaking operation

Axis bank's MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhri told reporters that the bank is betting big on its three "distinct propositions" of Bharat banking, digitisation, and 'Sparsh'.
The Bharat banking business caters to the needs of rural and semi urban populations, and digitisation remains a huge area of focus for the bank, Chaudhri said, adding that Sparsh is a programme meant to drive consumer obsession in the bank.
Bank's Group Executive and Head of Branch Banking, Ravi Narayanan said Axis bank is looking to open 500 branches through this fiscal.
"By the end of the first half of this year, we should be somewhere around the 50 per cent mark, which should ensure that the pace that we are going, we should be comfortable in terms of what we have set out as our aspiration," he said.
The bank engages over 1,040 village-level entrepreneurs in Gujarat to provide financial support to its large customer-base in the rural regions and has also committed Rs 37 crores from FY 2024 to 2027, to support 28,520 rural families in Gujarat through various Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Axis Bank Axis Bank fund expansion Gujarat government

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon