Friday, April 11, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto non-executive director Madhur Bajaj passes away at the age of 63

Bajaj Auto non-executive director Madhur Bajaj passes away at the age of 63

Bajaj had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai a few days back due to a health issue

Madhur Bajaj

Madhur Bajaj, non-executive director at Bajaj Auto Ltd passes away. Image: www.bajajgroup.company

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhur Bajaj, non-executive director at Bajaj Auto Ltd, died at a hospital here on Friday morning, according to company sources.

He was 63.

Bajaj had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai a few days back due to a health issue, the sources said, adding that he suffered a stroke two days ago.

He died at the hospital around 5 am on Friday, they added. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Electronic Waste

From Daikin to Samsung, companies fight Indian govt over e-waste policy

delhivery

Delhivery says Ecom Express overlap won't complicate integration or growth

Groww

NSE active clients up 21% in FY25; Groww cements lead with 36% growth

hyatt

Hotel chain Hyatt bets on India's population boom to fuel revenue growth

Milind Lakkad, K Krithivasan, Samir Seksaria, TCS

TCS defers salary hikes amid global uncertainty, US tariff concerns

Topics : Bajaj Auto Bajaj Group Bajaj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon