Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results: Net profit falls 13% to Rs 30.98 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 results: Net profit falls 13% to Rs 30.98 crore

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.98 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

Revenue from operation was higher by 4.38 per cent year-on-year to Rs 250.49 crore in March quarter FY25. | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

The company earned a profit of Rs 35.58 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care, part of Bajaj Group.

Revenue from operation was higher by 4.38 per cent year-on-year to Rs 250.49 crore in March quarter FY25. Total expenses were up 6.4 per cent to Rs 221.38 crore.

In FY25, the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 125.26 crore. Total revenue from operations was at Rs 964.82 crore, down 1.96 per cent as compared to FY24.

 

The company mainly operates in the beauty care segment with its hair oil brands Almond Drops, Bajaj Pure Coconut Oil, Brahmi Amla Hair Oil etc.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 169.30 per scrip on BSE, up 1.35 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajaj Consumer Care FMCGs Bajaj Group

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

