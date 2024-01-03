Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate on new year by 15 bps to 8.35%

In the current high-interest rate landscape, bank is making retail loans cheaper to bring in cheer among customers, it said

home loans, house, flats, apartments, credit, residential

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday trimmed its home loan rate by 15 basis points to 8.35 per cent as part of its new year offer to customers.
The processing fees are also waived on home loans, BoM said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This dual benefit of reduced interest rates and waiver of processing fees in home loans is a testament of bank's commitment to offer best financing solutions to all its valued customers and help them fulfil their needs, it said.
In the current high-interest rate landscape, bank is making retail loans cheaper to bring in cheer among customers, it said.
By introducing this offer, bank is offering one of the lowest interest rates in the banking industry for home loans, it said, adding, the bank has already waived processing fees for home, car and retail gold loans under its 'New Year Dhamaka offer'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

SBI offers special discounts on home loan rates as festive season kicks in

SBI garners $1 bn from overseas to cater domestic ESG financing market

Telangana will extend support to Amara Raja's Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Reddy

HC grants time to Vivo officials to respond to ED plea against release

Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback in board meeting on January 8

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra Home loans Bank interest rate Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon