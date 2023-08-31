Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Bata India to introduce VRS for worker at its Southcan Unit in Karnataka

Footwear company Bata India will introduce a voluntary retirement scheme for all eligible workers at its Southcan unit located in Karnataka, the company said on Thursday

bata india

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Footwear company Bata India will introduce a voluntary retirement scheme for all eligible workers at its Southcan unit located in Karnataka, the company said on Thursday.
"The Board of Directors of Bata India Limited has today, ie on August 31, 2023, considered and approved introduction of a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for all eligible workmen at the Southcan Unit in the state of Karnataka," Bata India said in a regulatory filing.
Bata India said that it believes that implementation of the VRS will be mutually beneficial to the workmen and the company.
"Status of implementation of the aforesaid VRS and financial impact thereof will be ascertained and communicated in due course, as per the Company's Policy for Determination of Materiality of an Event or information," the filing said.

Also Read

Bata India rallies 6% on report company in talks to tie-up with Adidas

Bata India posts first profit drop in two years on sluggish demand

Optimistic about company's future growth, says Bata India chairman

Bata re-enters premium segment, eyes 20% sales from online channels

Bata bolsters premium portfolio, aims 20% sales from online channels: CEO

HDFC Capital Advisors plans to raise $2 billion private credit fund

Verlinvest Asia pared 12.56% stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 513 cr

JKC deposits another Rs 100 cr in Jet Airways under its revival plan

It's Sahasra Electronics, the chipmaker who came in from the cold

Govt invites Expression of Interest from bidders for IMPCL strategic sale

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Bata India

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon