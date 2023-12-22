Sensex (    %)
                        
BEL bags Rs 2,673 crore order from Goa Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has bagged cumulative orders of worth Rs 25,935.15 crore till now in the current financial year, said the company

Bharat Electronics

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Friday announced that it has received an order of Rs 2,673 crore from Goa Shipyard Limited and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers for the supply of 14 types of sensors for use on Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV).

"This will have participation of electronics and associated industries including the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises [MSME], which are sub-vendors of BEL. The equipment manufactured by BEL is part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' program," said the company in a press release.
The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 86.15 crore since the last disclosure on December 15, 2023, and the said orders pertain to miscellaneous spares and services, the company said

"With this, BEL has bagged cumulative orders of worth Rs 25,935.15 crore till now in the current financial year," the company added.

Earlier in October, BEL reported a net profit of Rs 812.3 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, which was 33 per cent more than last year's Rs 611 crore. BEL also reported a 1.2 per cent increase in its revenue in Q2 FY24 from last year at Rs 3,993.3 crore.

In the first six months of this fiscal year, the company's total income stood at Rs 7,816.33 crore, which is 7.17 per cent higher than its total income of Rs 7,293.36 crore in H1FY23.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

