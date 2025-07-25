Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BEML, HSL sign MOU to advance next-gen marine engineering capabilities

BEML, HSL sign MOU to advance next-gen marine engineering capabilities

BEML will spearhead the design and development of specialised systems, applying its domain expertise in platform engineering and structural optimisation, According to the statement

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

'This strategic collaboration is set to unlock global-standard capabilities in marine infrastructure and shipyard logistics through the co-development of these advanced engineering systems' BEML Ltd said in a statement, | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BEML Limited, a Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, on Friday said that it has entered into a strategic MoU with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) to collaborate on the co-creation of advanced marine systems-encompassing innovation, indigenous design, manufacturing, and end-to-end lifecycle support.

The memorandum of understanding was formally exchanged at BEML's Delhi office today.

"This strategic collaboration is set to unlock global-standard capabilities in marine infrastructure and shipyard logistics through the co-development of these advanced engineering systems. These technologies are critical for supporting both defence and commercial maritime operations," BEML Ltd said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, said: "This collaboration with HSL marks a defining moment in BEML's expansion into the marine sector. It is a strategic convergence of two national institutions committed to engineering excellence, indigenisation, and strengthening India's global footprint in maritime innovation," he said.

 

According to the statement, under the agreement, BEML will spearhead the design and development of specialised systems, applying its domain expertise in platform engineering and structural optimisation. HSL will complement this by accelerating indigenisation initiatives and tapping into BEML's robust production capabilities, particularly in defence and heavy engineering domains.

Cmde Hemant Khatri, CMD of HSL, noted: "This MoU marks a strategic leap toward self-reliance and innovation in marine infrastructure. By combining the strengths of HSL and BEML, we are creating a powerful platform to develop next-generation indigenous solutions for shipyard infrastructure and the shipbuilding sector, thereby strengthening India's maritime capabilities for the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SANJIV PURI, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

We expect progressive improvement in demand outlook: ITC CMD Puri

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Mumbai realtor Lodha Developers plans to enter Delhi with ₹1,900 cr project

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 1.9%, margins compress

Paytm

Fintech firm Paytm efficiency in cost cuts led to first profitable quarterpremium

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

TMB's net profit up 6% in Q1, driven by strong lending and deposit growth

Topics : BEML Marine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon