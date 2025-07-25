We expect progressive improvement to come in: ITC CMD on demand outlook

ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri on Friday expressed cautious optimism about the demand outlook, saying the company expects progressive improvement with the easing of interest rates, better weather conditions, and benign inflation at an aggregate level.
A softer demand environment has weighed on businesses. Responding to shareholder queries on the performance of the FMCG business at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), Puri mentioned that a weak external sector, combined with food inflation and the dumping of products into the Indian market at an aggregate level, led to softer demand. “Rural markets are better and improving,” he said.
He added that there was a spike in inflation in the second half of the year, which coincided with the visibility of growth problems.
Elaborating on the strategies adopted by ITC, Puri said that the company had taken several actions to improve internal efficiencies. Pricing strategies were calibrated in the wake of a soft demand environment, and the product mix was enriched. “The outcomes will be visible in the quarters ahead,” he added.
In the non-cigarettes business, FMCG leads the revenue mix.
Citing an analyst report, Puri mentioned that the company’s FMCG business had the highest addressable market size of Rs 5 trillion. More importantly, it had been created in a very capital-efficient manner.
“This has happened because we are able to leverage institutional strengths and create value for the future,” he said.
Demerger Demand
Enthused by the demerger of ITC Hotels, effective January 1, 2025, shareholders quizzed the ITC chief on the possibility of spinning off other businesses.
Puri backed the company’s conglomerate structure, citing the institutional synergies built over the years and the shareholder value it has delivered.
“We look at the business strategy, competitive context, maturity of the business, opportunities, and the pros and cons of the current structure. Whatever is best is what we recommend for shareholder approval,” he said.
Highlighting reports by a leading consulting organisation in 2002, 2006, and more recently in 2017 on the performance of conglomerates, Puri mentioned, “There’s always a debate—does separateness create larger value versus a conglomerate structure? This report actually says that in 50 per cent of the cases, they have delivered superior total shareholder returns.”
He explained that the reason for superior shareholder creation is not a function of the degree of diversification, but how diversity is managed. “Our distributed leadership, the governance structure we have, and the mechanism to leverage institutional synergies, is something that ITC has demonstrated, and it's a strength for us.”
However, he also stated, “Nothing is cast in stone. We continuously review this, and whatever is right will be done at the right time, just like we did for hotels.”
As an example of ITC’s institutional synergies, Puri pointed to the food-tech business, which leverages the capabilities of foods, hotels, and digital technologies. The food-tech platform has scaled up to 60 cloud kitchens across five cities and is progressively expanding across India.
Food-tech is among the newer vectors of growth for ITC, as are its agri initiative ITC MAARS and sustainable packaging.
Navigating Global Challenges
Speaking on global challenges, Puri told shareholders that enterprises of the future will need to navigate the TURN—a critical point shaped by Turbulence, Uncertainty, and Rapid change, which calls for Novel strategies.
“Future readiness is not merely about adapting to change; it is about anticipating, innovating, and proactively shaping the future. This is what the ITC Next Strategy has set out to achieve, redefining the next horizon of growth and competitiveness, creating larger value for stakeholders,” he said. He added that two pillars of the strategy were creating a future-ready portfolio and the need to build anti-fragile supply chains.
“In this milieu of turmoil, the extraordinary ascent of India as the fastest-growing major economy and now the fourth largest in the world indeed gives justifiable pride,” Puri added.
Last year, the company outlined an investment of Rs 20,000 crore for the medium term, betting on the Indian economy. Puri reiterated the company’s commitment on Friday and said that ITC had invested Rs 4,500 crore in the last two years.
He said, encouraged by the promise of the Indian economy, the company had invested in eight world-class manufacturing facilities in recent years. “These span areas such as FMCG, sustainable packaging, and export-oriented value-added agricultural products.”
“As we continue to scale new horizons, ITC plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore across businesses in the medium term,” Puri added.