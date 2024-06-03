Beneficial ownership norms in focus as MNCs face greater scrutiny

The latest ruling by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in the LinkedIn Technology Information case for violating significant beneficial ownership (SBO) norms has brought the amended rules into the spotlight, with more companies, particularly multinational entities, expected to face greater scrutiny, experts said.

“Companies are closely watching this space. If Satya Nadella can be made an SBO then by that logic, there are several global CEOs who would need to declare themselves as SBO,” a senior executive at a big four firm said.

Section 90 of the Companies Act deals with the identification of individuals who own beneficial interest over the company.