Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BharatPe to double down on online payments after RBI licence approval

BharatPe to double down on online payments after RBI licence approval

The push comes amid RBI's final licence approval and intensifying competition

BharatPe Logo
premium

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BharatPe is ramping up its payments play, leveraging its payment aggregator licence and a payments stack built with Unity Small Finance Bank, where it owns 49 per cent stake.
 
The company is targeting to take on board at least 100 large online merchants, including the likes of e-commerce brands, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), ride hailing platforms, educational institutions, among others.
 
The Gurugram-based firm, with a base of three to four million offline merchants, plans to reduce reliance on other banks, while expanding its payments stack at Unity SFB.
 
“Our focus would be to onboard top 100 merchants in top 10
Topics : bharatpe Fintech sector Fintech firms Small Finance Banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon