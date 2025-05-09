Bharti Airtel likely to move HQ to business hub Aerocity in Delhi

Bharti Airtel is likely to move out of Airtel Centre, famous for its red, blue and white facade on the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway, and take up space in the global business district in Aerocity in the national capital, according to two senior telecom industry executives.

The executives said that discussions are on to take up nearly 700,000-750,000 sq ft of office space on lease at Worldmark 4, 5 and 6 buildings under construction at the global business district, which has more than 3 million sq ft of Grade A office space available for lease. The space spans eight floors and has