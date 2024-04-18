Big four adopt tech, hire more to meet rising risk advisory demand

The Big Four accounting firms in India see booming demand for risk advisory services for regulatory compliance, prompting them to hire more people and focus on technology.

According to Manoj Kumar Vijai, office managing partner and head of Risk Advisory at KPMG in India, the coronavirus pandemic reinforced the importance of robust enterprise risk management. "The increasing requirements of the current regulatory environment and the heightened focus on compliance have intensified the focus on risk and compliance," he said.

Sivarama Krishnan, partner and leader of Risk Consulting at PwC India, said technology disruptions, geopolitical events and climate change have prompted