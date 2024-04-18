Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Big four adopt tech, hire more to meet rising risk advisory demand

Deloitte, KPMG, PwC and EY say business feel greater need for regulatory compliance after the coronavirus

Big Four firms
Premium

Big Four firms

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Big Four accounting firms in India see booming demand for risk advisory services for regulatory compliance, prompting them to hire more people and focus on technology.

According to Manoj Kumar Vijai, office managing partner and head of Risk Advisory at KPMG in India, the coronavirus pandemic reinforced the importance of robust enterprise risk management. "The increasing requirements of the current regulatory environment and the heightened focus on compliance have intensified the focus on risk and compliance," he said.

Sivarama Krishnan, partner and leader of Risk Consulting at PwC India, said technology disruptions, geopolitical events and climate change have prompted
Topics : Big four technology industry Deloitte KPMG PwC India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon