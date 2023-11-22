Sensex (-0.16%)
65827.36 -103.41
Nifty (-0.21%)
19741.05 -42.35
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
41897.90 + 14.40
Nifty Smallcap (-1.54%)
6359.95 -99.60
Nifty Bank (-0.82%)
43329.65 -359.50
Heatmap

Billionaire Gautam Singhania's separation erases $180 mn at Raymonds

The stock has tumbled 12 per cent since Nov. 13 when Singhania announced separation from Nawaz Singhania, his wife of 32 years and a Raymond board member

Gautam Singhania, Raymond

Gautam Singhania, chairman of Raymond.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Alex Gabriel Simon

Raymond Ltd., one of the world’s biggest producers of suit fabric, fell for the seventh day in Mumbai as the acrimonious separation between its billionaire Chairman Gautam Singhania and his wife sparked uncertainty among investors.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The stock has tumbled 12 per cent since Nov. 13 when Singhania announced separation from Nawaz Singhania, his wife of 32 years and a Raymond board member, erasing more than $180 million in market value. The shares fell as much 4.4 per cent on Wednesday, set for the biggest drop since Oct. 25. 

The Economic Times reported late Monday citing people in the know that Nawaz has sought 75 per cent of Singhania’s $1.4 billion fortune as part of a settlement. A representative for the Raymond Group didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

“Uncertainty around the separation is weighing on the stock. Nobody knows what kind of impact it will have on the company,” said Varun Singh, an analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd. “Since the wife is a board member, this has become a corporate governance issue.”

Singh initiated coverage on the stock with a hold recommendation on Nov. 20. The company has seven buy and no sell ratings, data compiled by Bloomberg show. 

Also Read

Raymond Group's Singhania takes on Maserati on safety, performance

Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, all details about Nawaz Modi Singhania

Raymond Group to acquire 59.25% stake in Maini Precision for Rs 682 cr

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Raymond's head Gautam Singhania announces separation from his wife Nawaz

Dr Reddy's, Glenmark recall products in US due to manufacturing issues

Hindustan Copper awards Rs 38 crore work order to SWPE in Rajasthan

Tech firm UST to double headcount to 4,000 in Hyderabad with new office

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary receives USFDA approval for Ryzeneuta

Salesforce India at forefront of AI revolution: CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya

Topics : Gautam Singhania Raymond stocks market valuation Billionaire

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon