Sensex (0.07%)
65976.70 + 45.93
Nifty (0.08%)
19798.90 + 15.50
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
41883.10 -0.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.90%)
6401.15 -58.40
Nifty Bank (-0.35%)
43535.25 -153.90
Heatmap

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary receives USFDA approval for Ryzeneuta

It helps to enhance the immune function of cancer patients and prevent the side effects of neutropenia caused by chemotherapy

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma (representational image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global pharmaceutical company Evive Biotech and Acrotech Biopharma received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s approval for Ryzeneuta (Efbemalenograstim alfa). Evive Biotech is a subsidiary of a New Jersey-based and wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.

The Ryzeneuta is used to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia, the company informed in a regulatory filing with the BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ryzneuta is a novel long-acting Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), which can stimulate the proliferation, differentiation, and release of neutrophil precursors. It helps to enhance the immune function of cancer patients and prevent the side effects of neutropenia caused by chemotherapy, the company said.

Also Read: SC cautions Patanjali over making 'false' claims about its medicines in ads

Neutropenia is a common side effect of chemotherapy and is characterised by persistently low levels of neutrophils due to the use of chemotherapy and other types of anti-cancer drugs, which increases the risk of adverse reactions such as infection and fever in cancer patients during chemotherapy.

Talking about the FDA approval, President of Acrotech Biopharma, Ashish Anvekar said, "Acrotech is very excited about the approval of Ryzneuta™ and is preparing to commercialise the product in the near future. We believe Ryzneuta™ will offer patients suffering from CIN a very compelling and accessible treatment option. We will leverage our strong and well-established commercial footprint to promote this unique treatment to key stakeholders."

Also Read

Stride Pharma Global receives USFDA approval or Efavirenz, other drugs

England's NHS introduces 7-minute 'under the skin' cancer treatment

Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon

Venus Remedies zooms 20%; gets nod for 6 chemotherapy drugs in Philippines

Over 6 of every 10 cancer deaths in Indian women were preventable: Lancet

Salesforce India at forefront of AI revolution: CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya

SC cautions Patanjali over making 'false' claims about its medicines in ads

Sony faces $7.9 billion mass lawsuit over PlayStation Store prices in UK

India's startup world looks for lessons in Sam Altman ouster saga

No additional share pledge by IIHL and subsidiary in IndusInd Bank

Topics : Aurobindo Pharma pharmaceutical firms Pharma industry BS Web Reports Chemotherapy cancer treatment

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon