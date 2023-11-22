Tech firm UST to double headcount to 4,000 in Hyderabad with new office

UST, a global digital transformation solutions company, plans to double its headcount to 4,000 employees in Hyderabad in the next two-three years as it expands in the country. It has inaugurated a new office at International Tech Park in Hyderabad.

The 118,000-square-foot facility, with the provision of future expansion, can accommodate more than 2,000 employees. The Hyderabad office will act as a centre for research and development in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and internet of things.

India is a talent hub for the California-headquartered UST. It has more than 20,000 employees in India, out of its global headcount of about 30,000.

UST said it has expanded rapidly in Hyderabad since beginning operations in 2018 with 250 employees. Today, the city hosts one of UST’s fastest-growing development centres in India, alongside the company’s dedicated software delivery and development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

“This expansion will enable us to tap into the rich local talent pool as we strengthen our capabilities across various strategic domains and technologies. We look forward to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and continuing to contribute to the growth of Hyderabad as a focal point for the global IT industry,” said Alexander Varghese, chief operating officer of UST.

A laboratory at the new facility in Hyderabad will house a team of engineers and researchers working with clients, partners, and academics to create innovative solutions that drive growth and create value. The innovation lab in Hyderabad is UST’s fourth in India, joining others in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Chennai.

UST said it expected to benefit from Hyderabad’s flourishing innovation ecosystem including top academic institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, the Indian School of Business, the International Institute of Information Technology, and T-Hub, Telangana’s startup hub. UST has also entered into a corporate partnership with T-Hub to leverage the rapidly growing innovation ecosystem in Telangana. This partnership is expected to enable UST to co-create cutting-edge technology-enabled solutions with the startups to solve customer problems.

“A wide range of exciting work will take place at the new Hyderabad office, including the development of SAS platform practices and research and development in AI, CIS, and engineering. Over the next two years the site will transition to a global capability centre to meet demand in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, telecom, manufacturing, retail, and insurance sectors,” said UST.