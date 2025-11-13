Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Billionaire Ranjan Pai's Manipal Group eyes Byju's parent in insolvency bid

Billionaire Ranjan Pai's Manipal Group eyes Byju's parent in insolvency bid

The education and healthcare major has filed an expression of interest to join the resolution process for Think & Learn, aiming to expand its footprint in the education sector

According to documents filed with the resolution professional (RP), MEMG India has sought to be included in the list of prospective resolution applicants (PRAs) and expressed its intent to examine the company’s financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), led by billionaire Ranjan Pai, has submitted an expression of interest (EOI) to join the insolvency process of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of troubled edtech firm Byju’s.
 
According to documents filed with the resolution professional (RP), MEMG India has sought to be included in the list of prospective resolution applicants (PRAs) and expressed its intent to examine the company’s financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan. This is the second submission of EOI by MEMG after the time for such submission was extended by
