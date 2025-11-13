Billionaire Ranjan Pai's Manipal Group eyes Byju's parent in insolvency bid

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), led by billionaire Ranjan Pai, has submitted an expression of interest (EOI) to join the insolvency process of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of troubled edtech firm Byju’s.

According to documents filed with the resolution professional (RP), MEMG India has sought to be included in the list of prospective resolution applicants (PRAs) and expressed its intent to examine the company’s financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan. This is the second submission of EOI by MEMG after the time for such submission was extended by