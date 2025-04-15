Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Biocon subsidiary secures permission to launch biosimilar Yesafili in US

Biocon subsidiary secures permission to launch biosimilar Yesafili in US

This agreement enables the company to launch in the US in the second half of calendar year 2026 or earlier in certain circumstances

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics and Regeneron have executed a settlement agreement to dismiss the ongoing patent appeal | Photo: X@Bioconlimited

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, announced on Tuesday that it has reached a settlement and licence agreement with Regeneron, allowing it to launch Yesafili in the United States. The agreement permits the company to initiate the launch in the second half of calendar year 2026, or earlier under certain circumstances.
 
“This settlement clears the path for Biocon Biologics to be among the first to bring a reliable, high-quality aflibercept biosimilar to patients and healthcare providers in the United States. As the first-to-file interchangeable biosimilar to Eylea, Yesafili affirms our scientific strength and marks our strategic entry into Ophthalmology, expanding our footprint in the U.S. and advancing our mission to increase access to life-changing treatments,” said Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director, BBL.
 
 
Yesafili is an interchangeable biosimilar of Eylea, a medicine used to treat various eye conditions by blocking a protein called VEGF that causes abnormal blood vessel growth. It is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch or central RVO), diabetic macular oedema (DME), and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV).
 
Biocon Biologics and Regeneron have executed a settlement agreement to dismiss the ongoing patent appeal at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the related litigation at the US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, Clarksburg Division.
 
In May 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Yesafili. Additionally, Biocon Biologics reached a settlement agreement in Canada with Bayer and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, enabling the launch of Yesafili no later than July 1, 2025.

Topics : Biocon US drug approvals Drug makers in India drug manufacturers

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

