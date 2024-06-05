Birla Estates-Barmalt to build 13 acres luxury housing project in Gurugram

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Birla Estates has partnered with Barmalt India to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an estimated revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.
Birla Estate is the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group and a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd.
In a regulatory filing, Century Textiles and Industries said it has entered into a joint venture with Barmalt India Pvt Ltd for a luxury residential group housing development in Sector 31, Gurugram.
 
The land parcel is spread across 13.27 acres with a development potential of approximately 2.4 million square feet, offering a revenue potential of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, it added.
K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said, "As we expand our footprint in the Delhi-NCR region, we are pleased to announce the addition of this new project in one of Gurugram's most promising micro market".
 

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

