Birla Estates-Barmalt to build 13 acres luxury housing project in Gurugram

Realty firm Birla Estates has partnered with Barmalt India to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an estimated revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.
Birla Estate is the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group and a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd.
In a regulatory filing, Century Textiles and Industries said it has entered into a joint venture with Barmalt India Pvt Ltd for a luxury residential group housing development in Sector 31, Gurugram.
The land parcel is spread across 13.27 acres with a development potential of approximately 2.4 million square feet, offering a revenue potential of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, it added.
K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said, "As we expand our footprint in the Delhi-NCR region, we are pleased to announce the addition of this new project in one of Gurugram's most promising micro market".
