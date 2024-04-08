Birla Pivot targets revenue of $1 bn in next three years, leverage tech

Birla Pivot delivers in over 200 cities across 25 states to a range of customer base spanning EPC companies, civil contractors, real estate developers, OEMs, fabricators, dealers, and retailers. Photo: Bloomberg

Birla Pivot, a B2B e-commerce platform for building materials of the Aditya Birla Group, is targetting revenue of $1 billion in the next three years, according to a top company official.

The platform, a business unit of Grasim Industries, has crossed Rs 1,000 crore revenue in its first year of operations in FY24, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"Birla Pivot's vision is to leverage technology to create smarter and more efficient solutions across the value chain for buyers and sellers. The aspiration is to reach $1 billion revenue in the next three years," Birla Pivot CEO Sandeep Komaravelly said.

Bullish on India's construction industry, he said it is undergoing exponential growth and is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.



"With less than 2 per cent digital penetration, the construction industry faces many challenges from fragmented supplier networks, and logistical bottlenecks to access to credit," he added.

Launched in August 2023, Birla Pivot offers more than 35 product categories and over 18,000 SKUs sourced from more than 150 Indian and international brands across categories including cement, steel, plywood, sanitaryware, tiles, among others, the company said, adding it has also introduced its private label for plywood and tiles.

Birla Pivot delivers in over 200 cities across 25 states to a range of customer base spanning EPC companies, civil contractors, real estate developers, OEMs, fabricators, dealers, and retailers.