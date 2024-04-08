Air India, BIAL sign MoU to develop Bengaluru as premier aviation hub

Air India has also signed an MOU with the Government of Karnataka to establish MRO facilities at the Bengaluru airport

Air India and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) have signed an agreement to develop Bengaluru as a premier aviation hub for southern India, with an aim to boost air travel connectivity to and from India over the next few years, the airline said in a press release.

"Air India (along with other Tata Group airlines – AIX and Vistara) and BIAL will collaborate to enhance international connectivity, operational efficiency, and passenger experience over the next five years. This includes strengthening the group's presence at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB or BLR airport) through an enhanced network and establishing a dedicated domestic lounge for premium and frequent travelers of Tata Group airlines Air India and Vistara," the press release stated.

Additionally, Indian carrier Air India has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Karnataka to establish maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities at the Bengaluru airport. This partnership will help to stimulate the MRO ecosystem and is projected to generate over 1,200 new job opportunities in the state.

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Air India, said, "Airline-airport synergy is key to elevated customer experience and efficient operations, while Bengaluru is highly attractive as an origin and destination market as well as a connecting hub. We are, therefore, delighted to be strengthening our relationship with the BIAL with a view to developing a greater presence at the airport, expanding air connectivity as well as building a major MRO centre. This partnership agreement is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of Air India."

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited said that the BLR airport is dedicated to strengthening its position as the international gateway in Southern and Central India. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's vision of developing Indian airports as hubs, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience. Given that over half of the international outbound travelers from Bengaluru and our catchment head to Europe, North America, Australia, our alliance with Air India represents a substantial leap towards this goal. We aim to capture a significant share of long-haul routes from the Bengaluru Airport over the next five years," Marar said.

On Monday, the airline appointed Jayaraj Shanmugam as its Head of Global Airport Operations. Shanmugam is scheduled to start his new role on April 15.

In a statement, Air India said that Shanmugam has transitioned from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where he held the position of chief operating officer (COO).