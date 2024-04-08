State-owned REC Ltd sanctioned record Rs 3.59 trillion loan in FY24

State-owned REC has made record loan sanctions worth Rs 3.59 trillion during 2023-24, posting a year-on-year rise of 33.66 per cent.

It had sanctioned Rs 2.68 trillion as loan during the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

Of the total Rs 3.59 trillion, Rs 1.36 trillion were "renewable energy sanctions", higher from Rs 21,371 crore sanctioned for green projects a year ago.

"REC Ltd has continued its growth trajectory and posted...strong operational performance with highest ever loan sanctions at Rs 3.59 trillion and the highest ever loan disbursements at Rs 1.61 trillion during the year 2023-24," it said.

The disbursements were 66.72 per cent higher as compared to Rs 96,846 crore worth of loans disbursed in FY23.

As of March 31, 2024, the company's loan book was at Rs 5.09 trillion, higher 17.13 per cent as against Rs 4.35 trillion in FY23.

REC, under Ministry of Power, is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) focusing on power sector financing in India.