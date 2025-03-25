Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BluPine Energy secures Rs 1,787 cr funding from NaBFID

BluPine Energy secures Rs 1,787 cr funding from NaBFID

The funds will be deployed towards repowering existing solar assets, enhancing their efficiency and operational effectiveness, the company added

renewable energy

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BluPine Energy on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 1,787 crore in funding from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).

The collaboration with NaBFID will help in lowering debt servicing costs, improving cash flow, and enabling financial flexibility, BluPine said in a statement.

"BluPine Energy has successfully closed a structured financing deal of Rs 1,787 crore with NaBFID to strengthen renewable energy portfolio," it said.

The funds will be deployed towards repowering existing solar assets, enhancing their efficiency and operational effectiveness, the company added.

The financing will drive long-term portfolio expansion, improving the internal rate of return (IRR) and supporting BluPine Energy's sustainability goals.

 

BluPine Energy CEO Neerav Nanavaty said, "This transaction strengthens our financial foundation, allowing us to scale operations while contributing to India's renewable energy goals".

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor and world leader in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JSW steel

Piombino Steel to buy back 220 mn shares from JSW Steel for Rs 1,676 cr

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi partners with WB's export body to boost MSME digital transformation

BCD Group

BCD Group doubles order book to Rs 2K cr, aims to boost Pan-India presence

Air India

Air India top officials, staff to travel economy from April 1; here's why

Samsung

Govt slaps Samsung with $601 million tax demand for telecom imports

Topics : Energy firms Sustainability renewable enrgy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon