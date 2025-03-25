Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / BCD Group doubles order book to Rs 2K cr, aims to boost Pan-India presence

BCD Group doubles order book to Rs 2K cr, aims to boost Pan-India presence

BCD Group has already secured orders worth Rs 350 cr in Q1 from developers such as Godrej, Assetz, and Century, driven by growing demand for commercial, residential spaces across key cities

BCD Group

BCD Group | Source: bcdindia.in

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based construction company BCD Group has doubled its order book to ₹2,000 crore in the first quarter of 2025, according to a company statement. It has already secured orders worth ₹350 crore in the first quarter from developers such as Godrej, Assetz, and Century, driven by growing demand for commercial and residential spaces across key cities and their micro markets.
 
“As an organisation, we have been razor focused on developing high-value projects for our clientele in record time. This has made BCD Group the preferred partner for developers across the country and led to the doubling of our order book in just two years. This was achieved by expanding our relationships while bridging operational efficiencies by strengthening our workforce to 3,500 and introducing new technologies,” said Angad Singh Bedi, managing director, BCD Group.
 
 
He added that Bengaluru has played a pivotal role in this growth, with the city witnessing rising demand for commercial and residential real estate, driven by its status as one of the fastest-growing property markets in India. “We have charted out significant growth plans over the next few years with Bengaluru in focus, as the real estate sector evolves, where premiumisation and faster project closures will become the unique selling propositions for developers,” Bedi said.
 
With over seven decades of experience, BCD Group has led the development of state-of-the-art properties catering to the evolving needs of customers and investors. It is currently executing over 18 million square feet of turnkey projects for leading developers nationwide.
 
“We are actively building internal capabilities through advanced construction and maintenance technologies, sustainable practices, and design innovations to ensure rapid growth of BCD Group over the next few years,” said Venkatesh S M, chief operating officer, BCD Group.
 
Vivek Joshi, chief strategy officer, highlighted the company’s efforts to strengthen synergies between its India operations and global expertise. By leveraging international insights, BCD aims to enhance capabilities and drive innovation in the Indian market. The company is currently prioritising nationwide expansion and deepening collaborations with developers, with Bengaluru emerging as a key growth hub.
 

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

