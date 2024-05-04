Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Aptus Value Housing gives nod to issue NCDs up to Rs 2,250 cr

Disbursements made during the financial year ending March 31, 2024, grew by 31 percent to Rs 3,127 crore as compared to Rs 2,395 crore, made during the same period of last year

housing, housing finance

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of housing finance company Aptus Value has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs 2,250 crore, the Chennai-based company said on Saturday.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd recorded a 22 per cent hike in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2024, at Rs 612 crore as compared to Rs 503 crore registered in the same period of last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Disbursements made during the financial year ending March 31, 2024, grew by 31 percent to Rs 3,127 crore as compared to Rs 2,395 crore, made during the same period of last year.
In a BSE filing on Saturday, the company said, "The Board has considered and approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 2,250 crore through private placements, in one or more tranches or series (subject to the approval of shareholders) from time to time".
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd currently has a network of 262 branches with over 1.33 lakh active accounts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aptus Value Housing Finance Housing Finance NCDs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon