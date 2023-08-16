Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Boeing commences production of AH-64E Apache choppers for Indian Army

As a part of transferring production of defence equipment from the US to India, Boeing and the Tata Group have formed a joint venture called Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL)

AH-64E Apache

All six of these Apaches are to be delivered by 2024

Ajai Shukla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence major Boeing on Wednesday said it had started producing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in Mesa, Arizona, in an encouraging sign for Indian Army’s mechanised strike formations.

Boeing will deliver six AH-64E Apache helicopters to the Indian Army for Rs. 4,168 crore. All six of these Apaches are to be delivered by 2024.

Since independence in 1947, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has insisted on retaining control of combat aviation assets, especially attack helicopters, which the air marshals have kept under their control.

Even as the Army began operating light utility helicopters and established its own Army Aviation Corps, the IAF retained control of medium and heavy lift helicopters (Mi-17 and Mi-26) and attack helicopters (Mi-35).

The IAF’s control over the helicopter fleet was underscored in September 2015, when $3 billion worth of helicopters – 22 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy lift choppers – were handed over to the IAF, overruling the Army’s arguments that attack helicopters, which are an integral part of ground battle, should be flown by army aviation pilots.

The IAF intends to use its 22 Apaches for “air defence operations”. This involves taking out enemy radars and command and control centres. Meanwhile, the Army’s Apaches would be employed for destroying enemy tanks and armoured vehicles on the mechanised battlefield.

Also Read

F-35 fighters have been discussed since 2010: Boeing's Heidi Grant

Hackers release sensitive information after ransomware attack on CommScope

Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army

Will never travel in state govt helicopter again: Punjab Guv slams CM

Air India order accounts for 25% of Boeing, Airbus pre-Covid book

Shares of SBFC Finance gains 62% on trading debut, subscribed over 70 times

Wipro partners with IIT Delhi to launch generative AI centre of excellence

Amara Raja Batteries to expand into two-wheeler market to power growth

Adani Power has shares worth $1 bn change hands in attempt to recover

Hatsun Agro inaugurates 200th outlet under IBACO brand in Hyderabad


As a part of transferring production of defence equipment from the US to India, Boeing and the Tata group have formed a joint venture called Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL). It is TBAL that has delivered the Indian Army's first AH-64 Apache fuselage from its advanced facility in Hyderabad.

“The advanced technology and proven performance of the AH-64 (Apache helicopter) will enhance the Indian Army’s operational readiness and strengthen its defense capabilities,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Saying that the AH-64E continued to be the world’s premier attack helicopter, Christina Upah of Boeing added: “The AH-64 provides customers with unparalleled lethality and survivability, and we are thrilled to provide those capabilities to the Indian Army.”  

Boeing’s annual sourcing from India currently stands at over $1 billion. The company employs over 5,000 people in India, and more than 13,000 people work with its supply chain partners.

Boeing says it is focused on delivering value to Indian customers with advanced technologies. 
Topics : Boeing fighters Apache attack helicopter

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon