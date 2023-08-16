Boeing commences production of AH-64E Apache choppers for Indian Army

Defence major Boeing on Wednesday said it had started producing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in Mesa, Arizona, in an encouraging sign for Indian Army’s mechanised strike formations.

Boeing will deliver six AH-64E Apache helicopters to the Indian Army for Rs. 4,168 crore. All six of these Apaches are to be delivered by 2024.

Since independence in 1947, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has insisted on retaining control of combat aviation assets, especially attack helicopters, which the air marshals have kept under their control.

Even as the Army began operating light utility helicopters and established its own Army Aviation Corps, the IAF retained control of medium and heavy lift helicopters (Mi-17 and Mi-26) and attack helicopters (Mi-35).

The IAF’s control over the helicopter fleet was underscored in September 2015, when $3 billion worth of helicopters – 22 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and 15 CH-47F Chinook heavy lift choppers – were handed over to the IAF, overruling the Army’s arguments that attack helicopters, which are an integral part of ground battle, should be flown by army aviation pilots.

The IAF intends to use its 22 Apaches for “air defence operations”. This involves taking out enemy radars and command and control centres. Meanwhile, the Army’s Apaches would be employed for destroying enemy tanks and armoured vehicles on the mechanised battlefield.

As a part of transferring production of defence equipment from the US to India, Boeing and the Tata group have formed a joint venture called Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL). It is TBAL that has delivered the Indian Army's first AH-64 Apache fuselage from its advanced facility in Hyderabad.

“The advanced technology and proven performance of the AH-64 (Apache helicopter) will enhance the Indian Army’s operational readiness and strengthen its defense capabilities,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Saying that the AH-64E continued to be the world’s premier attack helicopter, Christina Upah of Boeing added: “The AH-64 provides customers with unparalleled lethality and survivability, and we are thrilled to provide those capabilities to the Indian Army.”

Boeing’s annual sourcing from India currently stands at over $1 billion. The company employs over 5,000 people in India, and more than 13,000 people work with its supply chain partners.

Boeing says it is focused on delivering value to Indian customers with advanced technologies.