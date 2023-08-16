Confirmation

Hatsun Agro inaugurates 200th outlet under IBACO brand in Hyderabad

The store has been set up in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad and would offer various flavors including almond crunch, cotton candy, sea salt caramel pecan and Belgian chocolate among others

The Chennai-based company has presence in Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Goa and Gujarat

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Dairy products maker Hatsun Agro Products has set up its 200th outlet under the premium ice cream brand IBACO in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The store has been set up in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad and would offer various flavors including almond crunch, cotton candy, sea salt caramel pecan and Belgian chocolate among others.
"IBACO is our brand that started serving ice cream in scoops. We are known for our innovation and out-of-the-box thinking to bring out unique and never tasted before flavours," company chairman RG Chandramogan said.
"I am happy that we have reached a milestone with the launch of the 200th outlet," he added.
The Chennai-based company has presence in Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Goa and Gujarat.

Topics : Hatsun Agro Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh Telangana Karnataka Kerala Odisha

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

