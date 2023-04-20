close

Hackers release sensitive information after ransomware attack on CommScope

The leaked data includes employees' social security numbers and bank account details

BS Web Team New Delhi
cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
A ransomware attack has hit US network infrastructure company CommScope, and cybercriminals have published thousands of employees' data online, Techcrunch (TC) has reported.

 

The leaked data includes employees' social security numbers and bank account details. The company is based in North Carolina and is engaged in designing and manufacturing network infrastructure products for various customers, including hospitals, schools, and US federal agencies.

 

A list of data was published online after the attack. The leak contains personal data for thousands of CommScope employees. The details include full names, postal addresses, email addresses, personal mobile numbers, social security numbers, and bank account information. Another folder posted online contains scans of employees' passports and visa-related documents, the TC report said.

 

Reportedly, the hackers gained extensive access to the company's network. Some of the leaked data was not encrypted and contained both CommScope customer and employee email addresses. However, there is little clarity about the total number of employees affected by the data leak. The TC report added that CommScope has more than 30,000 employees across the globe.

 

A CommScope spokesperson confirmed that the company detected "unauthorised access to a portion of our IT infrastructure that we determined was the result of a ransomware incident," the TC report said.

 

The spokesperson added that immediate action was taken to secure user data, and a forensic investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts was being undertaken. He said that details of the attack were communicated to law enforcement.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

