Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Boeing counts down again for its 1st astronaut launch test flight for Nasa

The company's Starliner capsule was due to rocket away at midday with a pair of test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay

Boeing Starliner, Space

Image: Bloomberg

AP Cape Canaveral
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing took another crack Saturday at launching astronauts for the first time aboard its new space capsule, after a delay for leak checks and rocket repairs.
The company's Starliner capsule was due to rocket away at midday with a pair of test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The test drive should have happened years ago. But problems kept piling up, most recently a leak that went unnoticed until the first launch attempt with a crew in early May.
NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.
United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket is providing the lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Topics : Boeing Astronauts NASA International Space Station

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon