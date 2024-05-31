Business Standard
BSE acquires entire equity stake of S&P Dow Jones Indices in Asia Index

In a statement, BSE said AIPL will continue to provide its services to clients who are subscribed to AIPL's indices or data products

In April, index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it was targeting to sell its entire equity stake in Asia Index by May 31.

Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of S&P Dow Jones Indices' entire equity stake in Asia Index Private Limited (AIPL), making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bourse.
AIPL was a joint venture between S&P DJI and BSE and is best known for calculating and maintaining the popular index Sensex.
In a statement, BSE said AIPL will continue to provide its services to clients who are subscribed to AIPL's indices or data products.
"AIPL is committed to improving and expanding its product offerings by working closely with the financial market ecosystem and other relevant stakeholders," it added.
In April, index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it was targeting to sell its entire equity stake in Asia Index by May 31.

May 31 2024

