Byju's app delisted from Google Play Store over unpaid dues to vendor

Byju's app delisted from Google Play Store over unpaid dues to vendor

Byju

Byju's Premium Leaning app and Byju's Exam Prep app continue to be available on Google Playstore. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 26 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Beleaguered edtech firm Byju's learning app has been delisted from Google Playstore due to non-payment of dues to its vendor Amazon Web Services, according to sources.

While some of the other apps of Think and Learn, which operate under the Byju's brand, continue to be functional on Google Playstore.

"BYJU's Learning app has been delisted from Playstore because of non-payment to Amazon Web Services, which provides support to the app. Byju's business is now being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional who has to manage all payment-related issues as well," a source told PTI.

An email sent to Think and Learn's Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) Shailendra Ajmera did not elicit any reply.

 

Byju's Leaning App covered mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology for classes 412 and social studies for classes 68 as well. The app also provides preparation support for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and IAS.

The app continues to be available on Apple's App Store.

Byju's Premium Leaning app and Byju's Exam Prep app continue to be available on Google Playstore.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has started insolvency proceedings against Byju's on appeal by various investors, including lender-authorised agency Glas Trust.

May 26 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

