Hindalco eyes up to Rs 8,000 crore in capex spending this fiscal

Hindalco eyes up to Rs 8,000 crore in capex spending this fiscal

Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai, during a conference call post-announcement of Q4 earnings

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India

The consolidated PAT for the year-ended March 2025 rose to Rs 16,002 crore from Rs 10,155 crore recorded in FY24. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship Hindalco Industries has set a capital expenditure target of about Rs 7,500-Rs 8,00 crore for the current financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai, during a conference call post-announcement of Q4 earnings, said that this year's capex "guidance is about Rs 7,500 crore to Rs 8,000 crores".

When asked about the capex guidance for the next financial year, Pai said: "I think the next year will be peak when we will start to have many of the upstream projects kicking in. But let me give you that guidance towards third quarter of this year when we know exactly what the cash out will be."  The company's capital expenditure was Rs 6,500 crore in the last financial year.

 



The consolidated net profit of the company rose 66 per cent to Rs 5,284 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, driven by a strong performance by Indian operations supported by favourable macroeconomic condition and lower inputs costs.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) or net profit at Rs 3,174 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a statement.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the January-March quarter rose to Rs 64,890 crore from Rs 55,994 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated PAT for the year-ended March 2025 rose to Rs 16,002 crore from Rs 10,155 crore recorded in FY24.

Revenue from operations in the last fiscal increased to Rs 2,38,496 crore compared to Rs 2,15,962 crore in FY24.

Hindalco, a $28-billion metal powerhouse, is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China).

Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindalco Hindalco results Aditya Birla Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Business Standard
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
