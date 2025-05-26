Monday, May 26, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TCS splits AI.Cloud unit for higher growth, Krishna Mohan to lead cloud biz

TCS splits AI.Cloud unit for higher growth, Krishna Mohan to lead cloud biz

TCS established its AI.Cloud unit in August 2023 to unlock greater business value by harnessing the power of cloud and generative AI (GenAI)

TCS

Executives highlighted that both AI and Cloud have substantial growth prospects and largely untapped markets, justifying the creation of distinct business units. (Photo: Reuters)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TCS, the country’s biggest IT services provider by market capitalisation, has reorganised its AI.Cloud division into two distinct business units as the company aims for higher growth in the artificial intelligence cloud business, a senior company official said.
 
TCS established its AI.Cloud unit in August 2023 to unlock greater business value by harnessing the power of cloud and generative AI (GenAI).
 
Siva Ganesan, now leading the newly formed AI.Cloud unit, remarked, "AI is getting more pervasive by the day and featuring in every conversation now," adding that this trend is expected to "get bigger and more intense as we go ahead."
 
 
Krishna Mohan, formerly the deputy head of the AI.Cloud unit, will now lead the cloud division. Meanwhile, Ashok Krish has been named the global head of AI, and Satish Byravan will serve as the global head of Data.
 
In what’s seen as a strategic move to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), the Tata Group company has established a dedicated unit for AI and another for cloud services, according to senior executives.

Also Read

Rupee dollar

Best of BS Opinion: Should RBI cut its intervention in currency markets?

PremiumAshok Leyland, Drivers Union, artificial intelligence, Technology

How Ashok Leyland uses tech to ease life for drivers, fleet operators

Premiumalgorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

Algo Rhythm: Rapid GenAI growth top data risk for Indian companies

PremiumRailways, artificial intelligence, security, cctv cameras

Railway security system has its eyes on you with AI-based cameras

PremiumTechnology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring

HR introspects cautiously as AI automates work of talent management

    Ganesan told PTI, "For us, the volume and the vibrancy of activity we are seeing in the AI and data space has grown many fold in the last 12 months." He did not disclose specific figures, as TCS does not report separate revenue for AI. He explained the unit will act as a "central unit, a repository of all AI things."
 
Executives highlighted that both AI and cloud have substantial growth prospects and largely untapped markets, justifying the creation of distinct business units.
 
The company is actively hiring AI experts from the market while also enhancing internal capabilities by updating training programmes for existing employees.
 
One official elaborated that the AI unit also encompasses data because of their close connection. In instances where clients' data infrastructure isn’t yet AI-ready, TCS can offer comprehensive solutions combining AI and data services.
   
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

The Salvador Villas in Socorro, Goa, complete with private pools, water bodies, and abundant foliage

StayVista forays into branded residences, targets Rs 250 crore in FY26

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Celebi contract: Bombay HC stops MIAL from final call on bids till June

Hydrogen Horizons

AM Green, Rotterdam Port partner for $1 bn India-Europe green fuel corridor

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India

Hindalco eyes up to Rs 8,000 crore in capex spending this fiscal

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

PC Jewellers turns profitable, posts Q4 net profit at Rs 94.78 cr

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology TCS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon