Byju's-backed Aakash expecting to cross Rs 3,000 cr in revenues this year

In this section

Air India to revise ground staff pay once CCI okays merger with Vistara

Current policy likely to yield more gains for defence stocks

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Ed-tech firm FrontRow lays off 75% of staff, day after Byju's move

Byju's takes Rs 300 crore unsecured loan from Aakash for 'principal biz'

Byju's takes Rs 300 crore unsecured loan from Aakash at a rate of 7.5%

Edtech major Byju’s said its subsidiary Aakash Educational Services (AESL) was expecting to cross Rs 3,000 crore in revenues in financial year 2022-23, a threefold rise under its fold. Byju’s acquired AESL in 2021 for about $1 billion. Since then, Byju’s said AESL’s revenue and profits tripled. “Since the acquisition, AESL has registered 3X growth in revenue, and we look forward to integrating our

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com