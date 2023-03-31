close

Byju's-backed Aakash expecting to cross Rs 3,000 cr in revenues this year

Byju's acquired AESL in 2021 for about $1 billion. Since then, Byju's said AESL's revenue and profits tripled

Edtech major Byju’s said its subsidiary Aakash Educational Services (AESL) was expecting to cross Rs 3,000 crore in revenues in financial year 2022-23, a threefold rise under its fold. Byju’s acquired AESL in 2021 for about $1 billion. Since then, Byju’s said AESL’s revenue and profits tripled. “Since the acquisition, AESL has registered 3X growth in revenue, and we look forward to integrating our
