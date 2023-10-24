close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Byju's CFO quits, rejoins Anil Agarwal's Vedanta to oversee restructuring

Ajay Goel will be returning to Vedanta, which he had quit in April, in time to help with splitting the metals firm into six listed companies, they said

Byju's

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Anto Antony

Vedanta Ltd. has picked the chief financial officer of edtech titan Byju’s to replace the current finance head, who is said to have quit after a few months in the job, ahead of an ambitious restructuring at Anil Agarwal’s mining conglomerate, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Ajay Goel will be returning to Vedanta, which he had quit in April, in time to help with splitting the metals firm into six listed companies, they said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. Sonal Shrivastava, who had joined the firm in June, informed Agarwal about her plan to quit last month and a decision on her departure is expected as early as this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Spokespersons for Byju’s and Vedanta didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.

Parent Vedanta Resources Ltd. faces about $3 billion of bond repayments in the next two years, and having a professional with previous experience at the group will help Agarwal. The firm has been engaging with bondholders on a potential restructuring of terms for the upcoming maturities. 

At the same time, Goel’s resignation will be a setback for Byju’s, which is yet to file the much delayed audited financial results for the year to March 31, 2022. Shareholders are growing impatient with the slow progress in finalizing accounts at the edtech startup once deemed India’s most valuable.

Also Read

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Byju's accuses lenders of manufacturing fake debt crisis to extort money

Byju's schedules call for lenders to discuss loan amendment proposal

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Lotte planning to invest Rs 550 cr to expand ice cream business in India

JSW steel boss says 'nothing concrete' with Canada's Teck Resources

Growth in personal loans offering likely to remain muted for Paytm

Signature Global buys 26 acre land in Gurugram to build housing project

Adani Ports and SEZ incorporates wholly-owned aircraft leasing unit

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Anil Agarwal Byju's Vedanta

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon