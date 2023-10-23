Adani Ports and SEZ incorporates wholly-owned aircraft leasing unit

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL) on Monday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned aircraft leasing unit, Udanvat Leasing IFSC Ltd.

Udanvat has been incorporated with the objective to carry out business activity of owning and leasing of aircraft, the compay said in a regulatory filing.

It also said Udanvat Leasing IFSC Ltd has been incorporated with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 2,50,00,000 divided into 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Last month, Tata Group-owned Air India had also announced setting up an aircraft leasing unit at IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) Gift City while budget carrier IndiGo also plans to establish a shop at IFSC Gift City.

Aircraft leasing firms that commence operations from the IFSC in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT-City) are entitled to certain exemptions and benefits.