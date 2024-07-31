Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Embattled ed-tech startup Byju's and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have arrived at a settlement, a lawyer said on Wednesday.
The payment to BCCI will be made by founder Byju Raveendran's brother Riju Raveendran, the lawyer added.
Byju’s, a poster child for India’s burgeoning startup economy, is fighting to remain in business after its cash dried up and legal challenges mounted. The insolvency plea initiated by the cricket board is one of several bankruptcy cases Byju’s is fighting in India and abroad.
Founded by school teacher Byju Raveendran, the firm was valued at $22 billion at its peak. Business surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, turning Raveendran into a billionaire. Quick overseas expansion coincided with the company’s expensive marketing blitz — it sponsored the India cricket team, while signing up Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and footballer Lionel Messi as brand ambassadors. But as coronavirus infections subsided and schools re-opened, the startup’s cash pile shrank and it ran into legal problems in the US as well as its domestic market.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:30 PM IST