Business Standard
SC asks Uttarakhand govt to decide on suspension of 14 Patanjali products

Licences for 14 Ayurvedic products by Patanjali and Divya Pharmacy were suspended by the Uttarakhand government. However, on July 1, the state government revoked its suspension order

Patanjali Ayurved

A case of misleading advertisements was filed by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurved. (Photo: X@@PypAyurved)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

The Supreme Court has asked the Uttarakhand government to decide on the suspension of 14 Ayurvedic products by Patanjali and Divya Pharmacy. During the hearing of the Patanjali misleading advertisements case on Tuesday (July 30), the two-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta also asked the state government to file a report on the matter within two weeks.

The sales of these 14 products were earlier suspended by the Uttarakhand government. However, the suspension order was cancelled on July 1, and a fresh decision on the issue is now pending with the state government.
During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner, Indian Medical Association (IMA), submitted that 14 medicines are available over-the-counter even though Patanjali had earlier stopped their manufacture in view of the suspension of the relevant licences.

In response, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali told the apex court that the suspension order was cancelled by the state government on July 1, after considering a report submitted by a panel constituted to look into the matter.

The 14 drugs in question are -- Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleh, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, Livamrit Advance, Livogrit, Eyegrit Gold, and Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop.

Patanjali vs IMA: Misleading advertisements case

A case was filed against Patanjali Ayurved by the IMA for its "misleading" claims and "disparaging" advertisements against the allopathic system of medicines. During the hearing of the case, Patanjali had given an undertaking to the court that no such statements would be made in the future.

However, the misleading advertisements continued, according to the IMA. Later, the court initiated contempt proceedings against Patanjali managing director Acharya Balkrishna and co-founder Baba Ramdev. After the court's reprimand, Patanjali had to publish an apology in newspapers.

Supreme Court Uttarakhand Patanjali Patanjali Ayurved indian medical association misleading advertisements Acharya Balkrishna Baba Ramdev

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

