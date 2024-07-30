Business Standard
BCCI in discussion with Byju's to settle dispute related to unpaid dues

On July 16, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Byju's into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) based on petition filed by BCCI due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 158.90 cr

A Byju's Tuition Cente in Mumbai.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s, is close to settling his edtech firm’s debt with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), his counsel informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday.

The BCCI on Tuesday sought a day's adjournment at the NCLAT related to the dispute with Byju’s parent firm Think and Learn. The BCCI told NCLAT that talks are ongoing with the edtech company’s founder Byju Raveendran, hinting at the possibility of a settlement.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the BCCI, informed the bench that some talks were ongoing and urged the NCLAT to adjourn the hearing on Raveendran’s appeal to Wednesday, July 31.

During the hearing, Mehta said that the BCCI wanted time to see if “anything fruitful will come” out of such discussions, according to a report by law platform Bar & Bench.

The amount is expected to be paid in a few tranches, according to sources.

Raveendran had filed an appeal challenging the insolvency proceedings triggered by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bengaluru against Think and Learn.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for a US-based lender of Byju's, agreed to the adjournment but added that the Appellate Tribunal must keep in mind that if the BCCI and Raveendran reach a settlement, his client’s case should not be prejudiced, according to Bar & Bench.

The bench accordingly adjourned the hearing to July 31.

On July 16, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Byju’s, officially known as Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) based on a petition filed by the BCCI due to unpaid dues amounting to Rs 158.90 crore.

Due to the NCLT's order, Raveendran lost immediate control of the company. The tribunal appointed a bankruptcy professional to oversee daily operations during the proceedings.

On July 23, Raveendran had moved NCLAT seeking an urgent hearing in the matter. Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma of the NCLAT Chennai bench had questioned why Raveendran had chosen to go to the Karnataka High Court first, then withdrew the petition from there and approached NCLAT as an afterthought.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court disposed of the writ petition filed by Raveendran last week seeking that the constitution of a Company of Creditors be stayed and the insolvency proceedings against Think and Learn be suspended until his appeal was heard and decided upon by the NCLAT, according to Bar & Bench.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

