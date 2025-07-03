Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CAFE norms weighted in favour of bigger cars: Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava

CAFE norms weighted in favour of bigger cars: Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava

Bhargava hits out at rivals for adopting a self-serving approach

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman
premium

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava on Thursday raised concerns over the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) 3 norms, arguing that they unfairly favoured bigger vehicles despite the environmental and resource efficiency of small cars.
 
CAFE norms are government-mandated fuel consumption standards that require auto manufacturers to meet fleet-wide average carbon dioxide emission targets, based on vehicle weight and sales volume. These norms are designed to reduce oil imports and carbon emissions from road transport.
 
“The CAFE norms were based on the European car market, where small car sales have declined due to high prices. My understanding is that
Topics : R C Bhargava Maruti Suzuki Cars Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon