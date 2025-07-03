CAFE norms weighted in favour of bigger cars: Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava on Thursday raised concerns over the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) 3 norms, arguing that they unfairly favoured bigger vehicles despite the environmental and resource efficiency of small cars.

CAFE norms are government-mandated fuel consumption standards that require auto manufacturers to meet fleet-wide average carbon dioxide emission targets, based on vehicle weight and sales volume. These norms are designed to reduce oil imports and carbon emissions from road transport.

“The CAFE norms were based on the European car market, where small car sales have declined due to high prices. My understanding is that