Cairn to begin drilling across 4 blocks in Assam next month: Deputy CEO

Cairn Oil & Gas is set to embark on a new venture in Assam next month.

The initial phase will see the company drill 10 wells across four hydrocarbon blocks, located along the Assam-Arunachal and Assam-Nagaland borders, Stephen Moore, deputy chief executive officer (CEO), revealed in an interview with Business Standard, on the sidelines of the 2024 India Energy Week.

With an average expected success rate of 40 per cent, the company plans to have two rigs in operation in Assam, for drilling and appraisal, Moore said.

