Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cairn to begin drilling across 4 blocks in Assam next month: Deputy CEO

Despite a lack of good quality rigs in the market, Cairn has enough options, he says

Steve Moore, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas
Premium

Steve Moore, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas

Subhayan Chakraborty Betul (Goa)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cairn Oil & Gas is set to embark on a new venture in Assam next month. 

The initial phase will see the company drill 10 wells across four hydrocarbon blocks, located along the Assam-Arunachal and Assam-Nagaland borders, Stephen Moore, deputy chief executive officer (CEO), revealed in an interview with Business Standard, on the sidelines of the 2024 India Energy Week.

With an average expected success rate of 40 per cent, the company plans to have two rigs in operation in Assam, for drilling and appraisal, Moore said. 

Moore explained the company’s strategy in case of a discovery. “When there's no

Also Read

Securities Appellate Tribunal relief for Vedanta in Cairn buyback case

ONGC Q3 results: Net profit shrinks 7.9% to Rs 10,748 cr as production dips

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

L&T wins contract for Assam bridge, to boost link to textile hub Sualkuchi

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

HMD unveils strategy to recover lost ground in Indian smartphone market

Zomato summoned over 'false practice' of food from 'iconic restaurants'

Prosus-backed PayU's India playbook: Focus driven by fintech opportunity

LIC's VNB margin growth higher than private life insurers in Q3 FY24

EaseMyTrip announces 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, expects 10x growth in tourism

Topics : cairn Assam oil & gas ONGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon