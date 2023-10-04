close
Capri Global sells Indiabulls Housing Finance's shares worth Rs 43 cr

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Capri Global Holdings offloaded 25 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.53 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd

'Freak trade': Investors push up yields of Indiabulls Housing bonds to 43%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold shares of mortgage financier Indiabulls Housing Finance for Rs 43 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Capri Global Holdings offloaded 25 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.53 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 171.45 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 42.86 crore.
After the transaction, Capri Global Holdings' stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance has declined to 3.08 per cent from 3.61 per cent.
Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged 6.47 per cent to settle at Rs 171.20 per piece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Capri Global Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon