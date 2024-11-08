Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Car-sharing platform Zoomcar raises Rs 76 cr from institutional investors

Car-sharing platform Zoomcar raises Rs 76 cr from institutional investors

The proceeds will be used for repayment of approximately USD 3.8 million in debt and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes and working capital needs

Zoomcar

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Self-drive car-sharing platform Zoomcar on Friday said it has raised USD 9.15 million (about Rs 76 crore) from institutional investors.

The proceeds will be used for repayment of approximately USD 3.8 million in debt and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

In connection with the private placement, the company said it issued an aggregate of 2,137,850 units, with each unit sold at an effective price of USD 4.28 per unit and consisting of one share of common stock, two Series A warrants, each exercisable for one share of common stock at an initial exercise price of USD 4.03 per share.

 

"This resulted in the issuance of Series A warrants exercisable for an aggregate of up to 4,275,700 shares common stock, and one Series B warrant at an exercise price of USD 0.0001 to purchase such number of shares of common stock," it added.

The Series A warrants have a term of 5 years, and the Series B warrants are exercisable until exercised in full, Zoomcar said.

Aegis Capital Corp acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The Bangalore-headquartered, Nasdaq-listed self-drive rental car company Zoomcar reported a narrowed adjusted Ebitda loss, decreasing from $6.8 million to $3.3 million year-on-year during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, ending on Jun

Zoomcar narrows Ebitda loss in Q1 FY25, marks third profitable quarter

Cars

Zoomcar launches first fulfilment centre in Chennai, plans 100 more in 2024

Greg Moran, Co founder & CEO, Zoomcar

Zoomcar collabs A-I Express to allow booking cars from airport in 19 cities

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

Cheteshwar Pujara

AUS vs IND Tests: Uthappa explains why India need Pujara in the squad

Topics : Zoomcar Domestic Institutional Investors Institutional investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon