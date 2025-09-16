Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI raids steel makers Jindal Saw, Maharashtra Seamless in antitrust case

CCI raids steel makers Jindal Saw, Maharashtra Seamless in antitrust case

The case was triggered by a complaint from state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in 2023, related to bidding of certain tenders by the steel pipe companies

Antitrust, Anti-trust trials, competitions

The raids were conducted at offices of Jindal SAW and Maharashtra Seamless in and around New Delhi on Monday, and the search operation has now concluded | Shutterstock

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's antitrust inspectors have conducted surprise raids at steel pipe makers Jindal SAW and Maharashtra Seamless in an alleged case of bid rigging, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted at offices of Jindal SAW and Maharashtra Seamless in and around New Delhi on Monday, and the search operation has now concluded, the two sources said.

Reuters is first to report the antitrust raids, details of which are kept confidential in line with Competition Commission of India (CCI) rules.

CCI and the two companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

 

Jindal SAW is part of India's OP Jindal Group, which has many businesses in the steel and power sectors.

Also Read

FedEx

FedEx, UPS, DHL executives to face fresh scrutiny in India's antitrust case

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations

google, google logo

Google facing at least 12 billion euro in damage claims across Europe

google, google logo

Google loses ad monopoly case as big tech faces ongoing antitrust battles

Mark Zuckerberg

'Facebook is no longer the culture', says Zuckerberg on fading relevance

The case was triggered by a complaint from state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in 2023, related to bidding of certain tenders by the steel pipe companies, the two sources said. ONGC did not respond to a request for comment.

In such surprise raids, CCI inspectors typically collect documents and question officials present, and the case can go on for several months.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Spicejet

SpiceJet adds 8 more Boeing 737s, boosting fleet ahead of festive season

Adani Ports

Sanctioned Russian oil tanker reroutes to Vadinar after Adani port ban

Nayara

Govt taps Uco Bank to manage payments for Nayara Energy after EU sanctions

Board Meeting

KRBL orders third-party review after director's exit over governance issues

S S V Ramakumar — CTO of AM Green — said the firm is looking at more sites in Assam, Andhra Pradesh and UP to set up more refineries in the country

AM Green looking to set up more biorefineries in India: CTO S S V Ramakumar

Topics : antitrust law Jindal Saw Competition Commission of India Competition Commission of India CCI Maharashtra Seamless

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon