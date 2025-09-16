Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet adds 8 more Boeing 737s, boosting fleet ahead of festive season

SpiceJet adds 8 more Boeing 737s, boosting fleet ahead of festive season

SpiceJet has signed multiple settlements in recent years to resolve disputes with lessors and other creditors, but has continued to struggle with capacity expansion

Spicejet

The airline posted its second consecutive quarterly loss in June, hurt by weak leisure travel demand on certain routes during the worst India-Pakistan fighting in decades (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Troubled Indian budget carrier SpiceJet said on Tuesday it will lease eight additional Boeing 737 aircraft to bolster its fleet ahead of the festive and winter season.

The latest deal takes the airline's total fleet additions to 18 aircraft, including two earlier agreements to lease 10 Boeing jets scheduled for delivery starting in October.

SpiceJet has signed multiple settlements in recent years to resolve disputes with lessors and other creditors, but has continued to struggle with capacity expansion.

Last week, the carrier repaid $24 million to Credit Suisse and secured an $89.5 million settlement from Carlyle's commercial aviation investment and servicing unit.

 

The airline posted its second consecutive quarterly loss in June, hurt by weak leisure travel demand on certain routes during the worst India-Pakistan fighting in decades.

It also flagged that a delay in returning its grounded aircraft to service added to its woes.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Ports

Sanctioned Russian oil tanker reroutes to Vadinar after Adani port ban

Nayara

Govt taps Uco Bank to manage payments for Nayara Energy after EU sanctions

Board Meeting

KRBL orders third-party review after director's exit over governance issues

S S V Ramakumar — CTO of AM Green — said the firm is looking at more sites in Assam, Andhra Pradesh and UP to set up more refineries in the country

AM Green looking to set up more biorefineries in India: CTO S S V Ramakumar

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Sunil Mittal, Gopal Vittal join BT Group board as non-independent directors

Topics : SpiceJet Boeing 737 Boeing Aviation sector Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon