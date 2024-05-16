Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China's Baidu tops quarterly revenue estimates on ad recovery, cloud demand

Baidu has recently intensified its efforts to boost sales from its AI-related products and services

Baidu

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's Baidu beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by a recovery in advertising sales and higher demand for its AI-powered cloud products.
 
The company, China's largest search engine provider, reported revenue of 31.51 billion yuan ($4.37 billion) for the three months ended March 31, compared to analysts' average estimate of 31.21 billion yuan as per LSEG data.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
U.S.-listed shares of the company rose about 3% in premarket trade.
 
Baidu has recently intensified its efforts to boost sales from its AI-related products and services.
 
This strategic move is part of an image rebranding initiative, despite the fact that the company still derives the majority of its revenue from advertising sales.

Baidu Cores online marketing revenue remained stable, while the end-to-end optimization of our AI technology stack continued to propel the growth of our AI Cloud revenue during the quarter, said co-founder and CEO Robin Li in an earnings release.
 
Revenue from Baidu Core, which includes its search-based ad sales, cloud offerings and autonomous driving initiatives, grew 4% to 23.8 billion yuan.
 
Meanwhile, revenue at its streaming service iQIYI fell 5% to 7.9 billion yuan.
 
Baidu reported adjusted net income of 7 billion yuan for the quarter, beating the analysts' average estimate of 5.57 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Topics : Baidu Baidu Inc advertising Cloud services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon