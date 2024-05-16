Business Standard
Tech Mahindra, IBM to assist businesses worldwide in adoption of GenAI

Under the partnership, TechM amplifAI and IBM watsonx will integrate to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises, according to a company statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

IT company Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has collaborated with IBM to assist businesses worldwide in responsibly accelerating the adoption of generative AI (GenAI).
Under the partnership, TechM amplifAI and IBM watsonx will integrate to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises, according to a company statement.
 
"Our work with Tech Mahindra is expected to expand the reach of watsonx, allowing even more customers to build trustworthy AI as we seek to combine our technology and expertise to support enterprise use cases such as code modernisation, digital labour, and customer service," IBM Ecosystem General Manager Kate Woolley said.

Topics : Tech Mahindra IBM artifical intelligence

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

